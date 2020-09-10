Blockage will end in weeks

Progress may be made within weeks to end the three-year blockade of Qatar by Arab states, a senior US State Department official said on Wednesday, citing signs of “flexibility” in negotiations.

David Schenker, the department’s top diplomat for the Middle East, was quick to urge caution, however, because there has not been any fundamental shift in talks that would quickly lead to a resolution, according to

Al Jazeera.

“I don’t want to get into the whole diplomacy in it but there is some movement. I would like to say that it’s going to be a matter of weeks,” Schenker told a virtual

event hosted by the Washington, DC-based Brookings Institute.

“There’s not been a fundamental shift that … we’re going to push the door open right now. But in our talks we’re detecting a little bit more flexibility, so we’re hoping we can bring the sides closer together and end this,” Schenker said.

He said Washington has been involved in efforts to end the rift at the highest level, including President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.