British Qatar tourism boss found hanged in a four-star hotel

A British Qatar tourism boss was found hanged in a four-star hotel on Christmas Day, a coroner heard today.

Marc Bennett had been a former managing director of Tui Sport and held the posts of director of trade relations and managing director of cruises at collapsed travel firm Thomas Cook.

The 52-year-old had moved to Qatar in 2012 to take up senior vice-president roles for Emirates and Dubai Tourism.

He had most recently worked as a senior vice-president of Discover Qatar and Qatar Holidays, a post he left in October.

Opening an inquest into his death, the West Sussex Coroner said the provisional cause of death for Mr Bennett was hanging and that he had been found at the Curve Hotel on Diplomatic Street in Doha.

A Foreign Office spokesman said: ‘We are supporting the family of a British man following his death in Doha. Our sympathies are with them at this difficult time.’

A spokesman for Qatar Airways, parent company of Discover Qatar and Qatar Holidays, said: ‘We are very saddened to learn of the death of Marc who had been a popular’.