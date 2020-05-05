Buses will visit homes in Qatar to distribute sweets and nuts

In a distinct Qatari heritage atmosphere which will mix reviving heritage and fun, the Ministry of Culture and Sports is gearing up to celebrate Garangao by running buses that will distribute sweets and nuts to children at their homes.

As precautionary measures to limit spread of the coronavirus, the buses will take a tour in many areas of the country to distribute sweets and nuts to children at their homes.

Garangao is a Qatari traditional children’s party celebrated after the breaking of the fast on the 14th night of Ramadan, when half of the fasting month is over.