By July-end, Qatar Airways will expand flights to more than 70 destinations

Qatar Airways has said it is the first international airline to resume flights to the Maldives, with the first daily service touching down at Velana International Airport yesterday morning, marked with a water cannon salute.

“With the airline’s network never falling below 30 destinations throughout this crisis, Qatar Airways continues to lead the recovery of international air travel,” the airline said.

By July-end, the airline’s network will expand to some 450 weekly flights to more than 70 destinations with the addition of flights to the following destinations:

July 15 – Male, Maldives (daily flights); July 16 – Addis Ababa, Ethiopia (three weekly flights); July 18 – Djibouti (three weekly flights); July 23 – Antalya, Turkey (two weekly flights); Bodrum, Turkey (two weekly flights); July 25 – Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen, Turkey (three weekly flights increasing to daily from August 1); and July 29 – Helsinki (three weekly flights).