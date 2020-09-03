By mid-September Qatar Airways will operate additional flights

By mid-September, the national carrier of the State of Qatar will operate over 650 weekly flights to more than 85 destinations, providing more flexible travel options to more global destinations than any other airline.

During the month of September, the airline will resume flights to the following destinations:

• Houston (three weekly flights started 2 September increasing to four weekly from 15 September)

• Kathmandu (one weekly flight starting 5 September)

• Mogadishu (three weekly flights starting 6 September)

• Philadelphia (three weekly flights starting 16 September)

• Sialkot (three weekly flights started 1 September)

The airline’s variety of fuel-efficient aircraft and strategic network management has also enabled it to increase frequencies in the following destinations, providing more flexible travel options to passengers:

• Ankara (increased to daily from 1 September)

• Baghdad (increasing to 11 weekly flights from 3 September)

• Basra (increased to daily flights from 2 September)

• Djibouti (increasing to six weekly flights from 6 September)

• Erbil (increasing to 11 weekly flights from 3 September)

• Ho Chi Minh City (increasing to daily flights from 15 September)

• London Heathrow (increased to four daily flights from 1 September)

• New York JFK (increased to double daily flights from 1 September)

• Sulaymaniyah (increased to daily flights from 2 September)

To ensure travellers can plan their travel with peace of mind, the airline has extended its booking policies to offer even more choice to its passengers. The airline will allow unlimited date changes, and passengers can change their destination as often as they need if it is within 5,000 miles of the original destination. The airline will not charge any fare differences for travel completed before 31 December 2020, after which fare rules will apply. All tickets booked for travel up to 31 December 2020 will be valid for two years from the date of issuance.