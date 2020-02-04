Can items entering Qatar from China hold Coronavirus?

A new park to open in Qatar on Feb.11
A new park to open in Qatar on Feb.11
A lush green park, equivalent to over 30 football pitches, at Al Bayt Stadium, will be officially inaugurated on the Sports Day - February 11.
The park, located next to Al Bayt Stadium, will create a green lung for Al Khor and provide local families with invaluable outdoor space to enjoy.
Municipal Council member Abdullah Al Merekhi on his social media shared pictures of the park and informed that the park would be open on Qatar Sports Day, which falls on the second Tuesday of February, while also issuing an invite to the public
Barwa Bank announces rewards for new customers
Barwa Bank announces rewards for new customers
Barwa Bank has kicked off 2020 with a promotion on their personal finance product by offering a cash reward to all new and existing customers.
Customers applying for a personal finance will enjoy up to a 2% cash reward on their requested amount. Moreover, they can also get a credit card issued against the balance.
The unique proposition provides unrivalled features and benefits to customers, such as a grace period of up to six months on the first instalment. The cash reward can be credited into the customer account on a monthly basis.
Barwa Bank offers a