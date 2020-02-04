Can items entering Qatar from China hold Coronavirus?

According to Dr. Al Khal, in news from the QNA, so far there has been no evidence that packages and goods coming from China could be a source of infection. The American Centre for Disease Control and Prevention has also confirmed this, but it is still recommended to wash hands properly after dealing with packages and goods from China.

From previous analyses, WHO believes that this new Coronavirus does not survive for long on objects like packages and letters (The Economic Times).