Cancellation of some Qatar-India flights

Indian carriers, Air India and IndiGo have announced the cancellation of some flights from Qatar under Phase 5 of the Vande Bharat Mission (VBM), the Indian embassy in Doha said on Sunday.

These flights were to travel to Mangaluru, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi and Lucknow, according to information shared by the embassy through social media.

The list of cancelled flights is as follows:

Air India: AI 0970 to Mangaluru, August 3; AI 1976 to Hyderabad, August 5; AI 1982 to Bengaluru, August 6; AI 1978 to Chennai, August 7; and AI 1970 to Delhi, August 9.

IndiGo: 6E 8713 to Chennai, August 3; and 6E 8715 to Lucknow, August 4.

Passengers have been requested to contact the respective airlines for further assistance/information.

Meanwhile, IndiGo on Sunday said bookings are on for flights 6E 8759 to Mumbai, August 4, 9.40am; 6E 8722 to Bengaluru, August 5, 2pm; 6E 8708 to Kozhikode, August 5 (10.05am); and 6E 8719 to Hyderabad, August 6, 11.25am.

Prior registration with the Indian embassy in Doha is mandatory, the airline said in a post on Twitter. For bookings, visit goIndiGo.in

As of August 1, 146 flights have been operated from Doha under VBM, bringing the total number of repatriated passengers to 25,876. The flights have been operated by Air India, Air India Express and IndiGo.