Carrefour has launched new counters at its hypermarkets

Carrefour Qatar has launched self-checkout counters at its hypermarkets in City Center Doha, Villaggio and Landmark to speed up the shopping experience for customers.

Available to those with small baskets of up to 10 items, customers can now personally scan their products and complete their cashless transaction with a credit or debit card.

Up to six self-checkout counters are now available at each of the three locations, considerably reducing queue lengths and customer waiting times, “The launch of the new service underlines Carrefour’s commitment to offering a convenient shopping experience by bringing extra efficiency to the retail journey. The service also demonstrates Carrefour’s dedication to providing customers with more freedom of choice when shopping, by offering alternative payment options and check-out processes,” Carrefour Qatar said in a statement.

Laurent Hausknecht, country manager of Carrefour Qatar, said: “The new self-checkout counters are part of our ongoing commitment to creating a seamless shopping experience for our customers. As a brand that constantly seeks to deliver unbeatable value, we take great pride in respecting and meeting the aspirations of each one of our customers.

The self-checkout counter is the latest addition to Carrefour’s services and is part of a series of innovations due to be gradually rolled out throughout the year. It follows the introduction of offerings such as the Valet Trolley home delivery service, which enables customers to purchase groceries from the store and have them delivered straight to their doorsteps on the same day.