Cars to move in Qatar due to Corona

To raise awareness about coronavirus (Covid19) and to curb the spread of the virus in the country 10 cars fitted with loudspeakers will be deployed of different areas.

“Under the supervision of the Ministry of Culture and Sports, the Qatar Center for Cultural and Heritage Events has allocated 10 cars equipped with amplifiers and speakers for raising awareness about the dangers of the coronavirus in a number of areas with a high labour density, in cooperation with a number of foreign agencies and broadcasters,” ministry said in a tweet.