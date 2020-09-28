Chances of rain the country

There is a chance of rain in some parts of the country from Tuesday until Thursday, the Qatar Met Department has said.

In a report yesterday, the department said “weather charts indicate possible local convective cloud development during the noon between Tuesday (September 29) and Thursday (October 1)”.

There is a possibility of scattered rain, which may be thundery at times in some areas, the report states.

This period is locally called ‘Qalaid Alwasmi’, which precedes the season known to be favourable for rain and known as ‘Alwasmi’, starting in mid-October. Thundery rain is accompanied at times by hail and strong downdraft winds, causing rising dust and poor visibility.