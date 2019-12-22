Chikey’s has opened its first branch in Qatar

Chikey’s has opened its first branch in Qatar, offering a wide range of flavors with a unique secret recipe comprising organic spices.

The branch is located in Doha Souq Mall (located at Al Nasr St, Al Mirqab, one of the busiest areas in Doha).

The restaurant only serve freshly made products, all of the raw materials are locally made and purchased.

It serves fried and grilled chicken, pizza, pasta, and a lot more with a twist of Arabian tastes and spices. The menu offered is crispy, fresh and has its own secret recipes carefully overseen by its Research and Development team.

The restaurant concept is like semi-fine dining that most of its products are made to order, ensuring the freshness of the food being served to customers.

Bautista said that Chikey’s is also expected to expand in the country in the near future.