Children below this age won’t be allowed to enter shops

Children below the age of 12 won’t be allowed to enter shopping complexes, commercial centres and popular markets even as more COVID-19 restrictions have been eased as part of four-phased roll-back plan.

In a statement, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said that most commercial activities would remain suspended on Fridays and Saturdays, except for those providing vital services such as restaurants, food outlets, pharmacies and so on.

Besides, it has withdrawn its previous decision setting time limits on commercial and service activities in Qatar. Now, the management can determine the work hours according to what they deem fit for their businesses.