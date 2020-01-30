Cinema Under the Stars in Qatar!

This week at Cinema Under the Stars, Doha Film Institute will screen the story of the most felonious Gru and his minions. The movie is about Gru, a criminal mastermind, who adopts three orphans as pawns to carry out the biggest heist in history. His life takes an unexpected turn when the little girls see him as their potential father. the movie is family-friendly and keeps the kids and the adults entertained. Free screening!

When: Thursday, January 31 – Saturday, February 1 | 7pm

Where: MIA Park

For more info, click here