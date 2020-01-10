Cirque soon in Qatar!

Whether they are fans of football talent or captivating acrobatics, audiences are in for a spectacular treat this spring as Qatar National Tourism Council partners with Cirque du Soleil to bring their latest production ‘Messi 10’ to Qatar.

Messi 10 is an immersive experience which combines classical circus acts such as trampoline, trapeze and tightrope artists with never-before seen disciplines, audiovisual material and videos highlighting Messi’s best plays, as well as exclusive images especially produced for the show. It tells the story of a young man with boundless ambition who overcomes all obstacles to become one of the greatest football players of his time.

Organised in collaboration with Alchemy Project Entertainment, the show will be performed from 27 February to 7 March, 2020 in Ali bin Hamad Al Attiyah Arena. Tickets will go on sale on Tixbox starting from January 15.

Messi 10 comes to Doha as part of a limited tour through Barcelona, Buenos Aires, and other Argentinian cities.

47 Artists from 19 different countries lead the audience on a euphoric 90 minute thrill ride that brings together the electric atmosphere of stadiums and the intimacy of theatre.

Originally composed of 20 street performers in 1984, Cirque du Soleil has completely reinvented circus arts to create a new form of entertainment centred on human performance, without animals. Its shows take traditional circus arts to a whole new level, mixing state-of-the art costumes, captivating music and astonishing staging, creating a powerful theatrical experience. With 42 unique productions, Cirque du Soleil has brought wonder and delight to over 190 million spectators in 60 countries.