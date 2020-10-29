City Center Rotana has unveiled a range of valuable offers

City Center Rotana, one of the largest contemporary 5-star hotels in the city center of Doha, has unveiled a range of valuable offers as part of its latest campaign “A New Experience for Your Long Stay”, designed for guests and long-term residents of Doha. The hotel offers its guests exceptional rates on reservations of no less than 21 days in any room, suite or apartment until December 2020, which increases the enjoyment of the lively experience near Doha Corniche, with direct access to the City Center Mall that is connected to the hotel, and access to the station The Doha Exhibition and Convention Center metro just minutes away. These offers will allow guests to take advantage of 30% discounts on laundry services, in addition to 20% off food and beverages in all hotel restaurants, and spa treatments at Bodylines Fitness Club. The ‘New Experience for Your Long Stay’ offer also includes cleaning services. the rooms.

In addition to these offers, the hotel will offer a free month to its guests, who will sign, before the end of this year, a contract for a one-year stay in one or two-bedroom apartments, as a kind of other promotional offers offered by the hotel. The offer guarantees modern and inspiring experiences by providing a private car park, concierge service and reception around the clock, in addition to five-star facilities, including an outdoor swimming pool with temperature control system, a fully equipped gymnasium, sauna, steam room and jacuzzi.

On this, Mr. Martin Kindle, General Manager of City Center Rotana Doha said: The luxury accommodations that we offer to our guests represent ideal home alternatives for businessmen and families, whether due to visiting Doha for a long stay, moving from home or renovating it, or even for a long vacation . It is also conveniently located in the capital near many famous cultural attractions, including parks, schools and museums. ”

City Center Rotana Doha, a modern and upscale 5-star hotel, boasts 287 spacious rooms and suites with 94 luxurious fully furnished apartments all featuring exceptional views of the sea and the city skyline. All apartments have a private entrance, with separate living and dining areas, as well as fully equipped kitchens and guest bathrooms.

As for the three-bedroom apartments, they have a master bathroom with a bathtub and jacuzzi. The “City Center Rotana Doha” hotel occupies a strategic location in the West Bay area and is connected to the “City Center Mall”.