cars
General 

Classic cars exhibition in Qatar

admin 0 Comment , , , , , , ,

Classic cars exhibition in Qatar

For all the classic car lovers in the country, Pearl Qatar is organising a classic cars exhibition and contest.

When: Wednesday, March 4 – Sunday, March 7 2020

Where: The Pearl Qatar – Porto Arabia (18-22 La Croisette)

for more info, click here

Leave a Reply