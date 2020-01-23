Cold weather in Qatar starting Sunday

A cold spell is expected to affect the country starting from Sunday lasting for several days, said Qatar Meteorology Department on its social media.

The department in a report published on its social media said that this will be due to the extension of a high-pressure system over the region accompanied with northwesterly fresh to strong wind especially on Sunday and Monday.

The wind speed is expected to range between 15 to 25 kt with gusts exceeding 30 it inshore and reaching 40 kt offshore causing blowing dust and poor visibility below 3 km in some areas.

During the cold spell, the temperature is expected to range between 14 to 17°C with the minimum touching between 5 to 12°C across the country. The department warned that due to the windy conditions, the temperatures will feel like much lower than what it actually is.

Qatar Meteorology Department warned residents to take extra care during these conditions, to avoid all marine activities, and to follow latest updates through its social media accounts.