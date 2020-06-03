At a competitive price .. Samsung officially announces the Galaxy M01

Samsung has announced its new Galaxy M01 smartphone, in conjunction with the launch of the Galaxy M11 in the Indian market.

Samsung had announced the Galaxy M11 phone at the end of last March with a 6.4-inch screen with a resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels, three rear cameras with 13 megapixels, 5 megapixels, and 2 megapixels, while the front camera that comes within the screen is accurately 8 Megapixels.

The phone has a Snapdragon 450 processor, 3 GB or 4 GB RAM, 32 GB internal storage and 64 GB with the ability to expand up to 512 GB. The Galaxy M11 also has a relatively high capacity 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging support.

As for the new (Galaxy M01) phone, it offers a screen measuring 5.7 inches and accurately + HD, but the front camera is in parts and not within the screen, and it comes with 5 megapixels, while the rear cameras are two with an accuracy of 13 megapixels and 2 megapixels.