Congrats Qatar Airways!

Qatar Airways which has been consistently rated as the World’s Best Airline has been flying past various challenges to expand and continue to serve millions of passengers worldwide.

Qatar Airways has won four TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Airline Awards 2020, “showcasing the high standards and best-quality service” provided to passengers by the airline.

“Qatar Airways proudly takes home the ‘Middle East Best Airline’, ‘Middle East Best Major’, ‘The Middle East Best Business Class’, and ‘Middle East Best Regional Business Class’ at the TripAdvisor Travellers Choice Airline Awards 2020,” the airline tweeted Tuesday.

Qatar Airways was also recognized as the World’s Best Airlines at the Skytrax World Airline Awards held at the prestigious Paris Air Show.

This latest accolade brings the national flag carrier to the leading spot for the fifth time with the earlier titles secured in 2017, 2015, 2012, and 2011, reflecting the airlines unwavering commitment to excellence in air travel.