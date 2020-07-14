Corona leads a restaurant to pay a penalty of 18000$

A large meal from a fast-food restaurant led to a big dilemma for its owners, as it helped the police find a number of people who were hiding and preparing to hold a home party, defying the quarantine rules imposed due to the outbreak of the “Corona” virus.



And the events of the story are due to the request of a number of people in Australia, who numbered 16 people for a large meal from the Kentucky fast food restaurant, while they were preparing for a home party.

Which prompted the police to investigate the request and to arrest these people, to impose a fine of about 18,000 US dollars, in violation of the quarantine rules imposed in the country to prevent the spread of the “Corona” virus.

On the details of the arrest of these persons, the chief commissioner, Shane Patton, of the Victoria Police, said, “Two workers saw people at the store buy 20 individual meals at 1:30 am on Friday morning, to inform the police that followed the car to get home, where the arrest was made.” On offending people. ”

He added, “The Kentucky meals were for a birthday party, and the police recorded 16 violations during the incident,” according to the New York Times website.