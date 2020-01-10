Cultural festival 2020 in Qatar

Special offers by Banana Resort in 2020
Early January 2020 marks the fifth anniversary of the inauguration of the Banana Island Resort - Doha in Qatar, which is the first of its kind in the region, due to its strategic location, a distinct concept of villas over water, and stunning views of the turquoise Arabian Gulf waters, in addition to providing a family atmosphere and exceptional services in all its facilities that meet the aspirations of its guests.
During January, there will be five exceptional reasons for celebrating with the Banana Island Resort - Doha, where the number "5" will be the
Al Meera just opened a new branch
Al Meera Consumer Goods Company (Q.P.S.C) has announced the opening of its latest location in Rawdat Al Hamama, marking an important mileston in the developing locality and bringing the total number of stores in Qatar to 53. Al Meera also announced that as part of its expansion strategy, its Sealine Branch is now offering customers more retail space and bigger selection of their favorite items after the physical expansion of the store.
Rawdat Al Hamama is strategically located halfway between Lusail City and Umm Salal Ali and perched between two major highways of Al Khor