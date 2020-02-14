Cultural festival at Katara

Katara will host folkloric shows and traditional arts as part of the 4th Cultural Diversity Festival every weekend. The festival features an array of cultural performances from different nations around the world and aims to act as bridge between cultures and provide a multicultural harmonious environment. The fourth edition features folkloric performers from Lithuania.

The festival is free for everyone.

When:Thursday, February 13 and14 | 7pm-8pm

Where: Katara

