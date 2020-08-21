Customs seized a massive quantity of illegal products

Inspectors of the General Authority of Customs seized massive quantity of ‘tambaku’ (a kind of chewing tobacco), which is banned in Qatar, at the Hamad Port.

On a post on their social media handle, customs said that 2,152 kilograms of ‘tambaku’ was found in 1,435 bags hidden inside sugar shipment.

The authority has been issuing continuous warning against carrying illegal substances into the country. Customs officers are provided with all means of support including the latest devices and continuous training to read body language of passengers and to be aware of the latest methods followed by smugglers.