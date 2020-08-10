Dad kills his son by a car

In a hideous accident, a baby was killed by his father, following a heartbreaking incident that occurred during the family’s vacation in Spain. The 18-month-old baby died after his father accidentally ran him over with his car while he was on his way out of the car, according to the “Daily Mail” website.

The tragedy occurred whenhttp://dohalife.com/15006-2/ the father, who has not been named, reversed the direction of his four-wheel-drive vehicle, driving backward outside a vacation rental villa in Conil de la Frontera near Cadiz, in southwest Spain, where the family was staying with friends.

The child’s father rushed to transport him in an attempt to save him, as he went to the nearby “Puerto Real” hospital, but he died shortly after his arrival, according to the website.

Local police are investigating the incident, which occurred late Friday morning in a Connell area called El Colorado, which mainly consists of cottages, vacation homes and some shops.

The city’s mayor, Juan Manuel Bermudez, described what happened as “devastating and tragic.”

The Conil de la Frontera resort is located on the Costa de la Luz, and most of its visitors are Spanish tourists, although it is also very popular with small numbers of German and British tourists.