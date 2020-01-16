Dance, music, and food tonight!

Dance, music and food come to the park of Doha at Museum of Islamic Park as the venue will host the Passage to India festival this weekend. First of its kind, showcasing the country’s cultural diversity, the festival will include colourful cultural programmes from Qatar and different states of India, life size monuments from India and stalls highlighting various customs, food, art and craft, textiles and products from India.

Where: MIA Park

When: January 16 and 17,2020 | 5pm to 10pm

For more info, click here