Date of Doha Marathon 2020

Al Meera just opened a new branch
Al Meera just opened a new branch
Al Meera Consumer Goods Company (Q.P.S.C) has announced the opening of its latest location in Rawdat Al Hamama, marking an important mileston in the developing locality and bringing the total number of stores in Qatar to 53. Al Meera also announced that as part of its expansion strategy, its Sealine Branch is now offering customers more retail space and bigger selection of their favorite items after the physical expansion of the store.
Rawdat Al Hamama is strategically located halfway between Lusail City and Umm Salal Ali and perched between two major highways of Al Khor
Fireworks in Qatar this Friday
Fireworks in Qatar this Friday
The 3rd Aspire Lake Festival show titled “Tree of Life” is set to take spectators through half-hour topnotch performances which will showcase series of stories about Peace, Love, Family and Happiness. Magnificent fireworks are also set to light up the sky of Aspire Park during the show finale. The tickets categorized into Gold and Silver are available for 30QR and 50QR and can be bought at Aspire Park next to Burgeri, major restaurants in Katara and via online booking through Q-Tickets website.
When: Friday, January 10, 2020 | Show starts: 7pm, the gates will open for public at