Date of Doha Marathon 2020

Ooredoo Doha Marathon which features run for various categories including 1k, 5k, 10k, half or full marathon will be held this weekend. Though the registration for the run is over, you can visit and cheer for the runners who will assemble at 5am at the Museum of Islamic Art in Doha for their race.

When: Friday, January 10, 2020 | 5am

Where: MIA

For more info, click here