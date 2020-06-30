Date of opening malls in Qatar

Ministry of Commerce and Industry has announced the details for the second stage of the gradual lifting of restrictions on malls, shopping centres and street markets from July 1. While allowing all retail outlets to open in shopping centres, Ministry has instructed restaurants inside malls to do only take away or home delivery.

“This decision goes into effect on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, In line with the previous decisions and measures adopted by Qatar to preserve the health and safety of citizens and residents, and to limit the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19), the following has been decided:

1. All retail outlets will be allowed to resume their activities in malls and commercial centres

2. Gaming centres, amusement parks, skateboard arenas, prayer rooms and cinemas will remain closed. Restaurants operating inside malls and commercial centres are allowed to deliver to home addresses, or hand over orders at the restaurant only. This decision also prohibits any artistic, cultural or recreational activities at malls and commercial centres.

3. All commercial outlets will be allowed to resume their operations in the following street markets:

The Gold Souq, Souq Al Ali and Al Gharafa Market, Thursday & Friday market, Souq Waqif Doha, Souq Al Wakrah and Al Saliliya Central market.

Malls, commercial centres and street markets must adhere to the precautionary and preventive measures.

The ministry warned that any violation of this decision will subject perpetrators to legal accountability and procedures.