Date of Qatar Color Run 2020

The Color Run presented by Sahtak Awalan: Your Health First, an initiative of Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar, is taking place on Saturday 25 January 2020, from 7am to 12pm, at the Qatar National Convention Centre.

The Color Run is a five-kilometer, untimed event.

Color Runners are doused from head to toe in a different colored powder at each kilometer mark. Participants wear white at the starting line and finish the race plastered in color.

Once the 5k is over, the fun continues at the Finish Festival, a larger-than-life party equipped with music, dancing, photo opportunities, activity booths, vendors, and more massive color throws. The vivid color combinations give runners the best post-run party on the planet.

Event Listing Details:

What: The Color Run Doha presented by Sahtak Awalan: Your Health First

Where: Qatar National Convention Centre

When: Saturday 25 January 2020, 7am – 12pm

Who: For all ages

How: Participant Packs:

Little Color Runners (aged 4 and under) without Participant Pack: FREE Little Color Runners (aged 4 and under) with Participant Pack: QAR 55 Regular Color Runner: QAR 170 Deluxe Color Runner: QAR 280



Participant Packs:

2020 Limited Edition Love Tour Little Color Runner Participant Pack: Love T-Shirt, Headband, Reusable Bag, Medal @ Finish Line, Sun Tattoo, Badge, Bib, Welcome Card, Sponsor Goodies, Color Packet @ Finish Line 2020 Limited Edition Love Tour Regular Participant Pack: Love T-Shirt, Headband, Reusable Bag, Medal @ Finish Line, Sun Tattoo, Badge, Bib, Welcome Card, Sponsor Goodies, Color Packet @ Finish Line 2020 Limited Edition Love Tour Deluxe Participant Pack: Deluxe Parking, 2020 Limited Edition Love Tour Glasses, Socks, Bracelet and Bandana, Love T-Shirt, Headband, Reusable Bag, Medal @ Finish Line, Sun Tattoo, Badge, Bib, Welcome Card, Sponsor Goodies, Color Packet @ Finish Line



For more information and Participant, Packs visit www.thecolorrun.qa

