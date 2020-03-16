Decision in Qatar on cafes and restaurants due to Corona

Qatari officials announced that dining in at restaurants and cafes around the country is prohibited from today.

The delivery and takeaways will be allowed.

The decision is taken to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and ensure the safety of all citizens and residents, the MoCI said.

“Until further notice, it is prohibited to order food and beverages at all restaurants and cafes anywhere in the country. The presence and seating of customers and their gathering inside and outside such premises is also prohibited, with the exception of the service of external requests for delivery and the delivery of takeaway requests inside the store,” a statement mentioned.

Everyone is required to abide by this decision.

Decision in Qatar on cafes and restaurants due to Corona

Qatari officials announced that dining in at restaurants and cafes around the country is prohibited from today.

The delivery and takeaways will be allowed.

The decision is taken to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and ensure the safety of all citizens and residents, the MoCI said.

“Until further notice, it is prohibited to order food and beverages at all restaurants and cafes anywhere in the country. The presence and seating of customers and their gathering inside and outside such premises is also prohibited, with the exception of the service of external requests for delivery and the delivery of takeaway requests inside the store,” a statement mentioned.

Everyone is required to abide by this decision.