Diesel and gasoline Prices in Qatar during March 2020

Ooredoo announces March offers
Ooredoo has announced a host of offers throughout March for members of its loyalty programme, Nojoom, in honour of women everywhere.
The company has created a programme of offers for its members that are valid until March 31, including double Nojoom points and exclusive discounts with some of its network partners.
Nojoom members can look forward to double Nojoom points at jewellery and perfume stores, as well as discounts of up to 60% at a range of leisure, lifestyle and dining outlets.
To get their double points, members simply need to let staff at their chosen outlet know that they
Qatar announces new corona cases
Qatari officials announced it diagnosed four new cases of coronavirus —Covid 2019 in Qatar.
The newly infected are two Qatari citizens and two domestic workers they were traveling with.
They were among the citizens evacuated from Iran on a government-chartered plane on February 27, 2020, and have been under full quarantine since.
This brings the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus cases in the country to seven.
The ministry said it will continue to monitor those who have been in quarantine for any symptoms.