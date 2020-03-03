Diesel and gasoline Prices in Qatar during March 2020

Qatar Petroleum announced the prices of diesel and gasoline, for the month of March.

Qatar Petroleum set the price of a liter of diesel at 1.7 riyals during the month of March. While I set the price of gasoline 95 (super) at 1.65 riyals per liter for the month of March.

Gasoline price 91 (excellent) also saw a decrease, as it set its price at 1.6 riyals per liter per month.