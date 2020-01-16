Disney in Qatar Tomorrow!

The magic of Disney storytelling comes to life once again as the broadway artists perform everyone’s favorite Disney movies. The musical one hour show will include The stories of The Little Mermaid, The Lion King, Beauty and the Beast, Frozen, Aladdin and more. Tickets available online from QAR100 to QAR 1,000.

Where: Qatar National Convention Centre

When: January 17-19,2020 | 7pm

For tickets and info, click here