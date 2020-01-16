Disney in Qatar Tomorrow! 

Dance, music, and food tonight!
Dance, music and food come to the park of Doha at Museum of Islamic Park as the venue will host the Passage to India festival this weekend. First of its kind, showcasing the country's cultural diversity, the festival will include colourful cultural programmes from Qatar and different states of India, life size monuments from India and stalls highlighting various customs, food, art and craft, textiles and products from India.
Where: MIA Park
When: January 16 and 17,2020 | 5pm to 10pm
Free parking is some Qatari Cities soon
Free parking spaces near Al Qassar Metro Station will open for the public from Friday, January 17, and near Al Wakra Metro Station from Sunday, January 26.
The two locations can accommodate up to 700 vehicles. The move is part of the “Park and Ride” Project of the Ministry of Transport and Communications ( MoTC). The project, which provides parking spaces free of charge adjacent to Doha Metro stations, aims to encourage vehicle owners to use the modern public transportation system in less time and at a lower cost. Meanwhile, MoTC and other bodies concerned