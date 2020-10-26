Do you take selfies? Then read this

A Russian Ministry issued a statement alerting citizens in the country to some rules that must be observed while taking selfies so that they are not exposed to problems or harm in some situations.

“Many people take selfies and publish them on the Internet or popular social media sites, and to take attractive and eye-catching pictures, some resort to carrying out reckless actions forgetting the safety requirements. We invite people to pay attention to their safety in the first place and not to expose themselves to danger when taking beautiful pictures,” the statement said We urge them to follow several rules. ”

Among the important things that the statement focused on for people who want to take selfies is to be careful while taking pictures on the street and to make sure that the place is free of cars or moving vehicles.

The statement also recommends that photography enthusiasts make sure that the place in which they imagine is free of predators that may suddenly surprise them and free of electrical wires that may endanger their lives as well.

He also advised photography enthusiasts to stay away from dangerous places, slopes or places that may lead to their fall or fall into the water and stressed that if they want to take pictures on mountains or heights, they must protect themselves from falling with well-proven and safe equipment and tools, and at the same time, they must protect On their focus and balance.

The statement indicated that some lovers of selfie pictures resort to taking pictures while driving vehicles at high speeds, forgetting safety rules and driving rules, which endangers their lives and the lives of others, so they must refrain from photographing while driving or practicing any kind of dangerous sports.