Doha Bank will give 1000 laptops

Doha Bank, one of the largest private commercial banks in Qatar, has donated 1,000 laptops to support the e-learning initiative launched by Qatar Charity (QC) as part of its ‘Our Good for Our People’ campaign.

The step aims to help students in need to resume their education online in light of the Qatar’s government’s recent decision to suspend public and private schools and universities until further notice.

The initiative also comes as part of the precautionary measures taken by the Qatari leadership to curb the outbreak of the coronavirus (Covid-19).