Doha Festival City just opened new more stores

Doha Festival City has announced more store openings and unique experiences for shoppers to enjoy, broadening its mall offerings and further cementing its position as Qatar’s choice for shopping and dining.

The stable of respected global and local brands welcomed to the mall grows exponentially, further strengthening Doha’s status as a leading international shopping and dining destination.

“We are excited to be bringing more choices for beauty, fitness and dining experiences. We pride ourselves in being a partner of choice for international and local brands which enables us to create unique experiences for our shoppers, and to further position Doha Festival City as the one and only choice for shopping and dining in Qatar,” Robert Hall, General Manager for Doha Festival City, said in a virtual press conference yesterday.

Recently opened retail outlets include Digital House Pro; Karaca Home and Ambix, a French perfume specialty boutique, with the wave of new openings set to continue.

Highly enjoyed restaurants and F&B outlets are also now open bringing delightful experiences to shoppers and families, each with an individual offering to satisfy the tastes and needs of all visitors.

Mall-goers can start enjoying the finest quality pizza, signature sauce, toppings, and original fresh dough, with the opening of Papa John’s recent outlet at Doha Festival City this month.

A sweet surprise awaits chocolate connoisseurs as Doha Festival City unwraps its newest addition — Maia Chocolates, a well-established chocolate maker from Turkey which is the ultimate treat for chocoholics with its wide selection of handcrafted chocolate specialities.

The mall’s prominent offering also expands this month to include a number of newly opened outlets with Edge Fitness, Hush Puppies, Rituals, as well as Jasmine which is set to open on

August 20.

A state of the art fitness centre, Edge Fitness boasts a large area of training space with the latest top of the line equipment from Technogym with cutting edge technology. With separate male and female areas, the gym provides both classes as well as circuit training areas.

Mall-goers can now enjoy the world’s most comfortable and stylish shoes, accessories and apparel from Hush Puppies that will surely help them look and feel their best.

Shoppers can get their fix of gorgeous flower arrangements with Jasmine, a flower shop that utilizes creative design to deliver outstanding flower arrangements and customised artistic pieces that leave breathtaking impact on loved ones.

The newly opened Rituals, the No.1 bath and body brand in Europe, offers products based on ancient traditions and with unique fragrances crafted from natural ingredients by the world’s best perfumers.

Doha Festival City is home to more than 400 carefully selected international and local brands, including the country’s only IKEA and the largest Monoprix in the world.

In line with the preventative measures set out by the authorities, Doha Festival City has introduced stringent health and safety measures throughout the mall for its staff and visitors.

