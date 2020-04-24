Doha Festival City offers during Ramadan

Doha Festival City is celebrating Ramadan with exclusive offers across a broad range of its retailers, it was announced yesterday. Shoppers, fashion enthusiasts and home fashion aficionados can enjoy the offers to celebrate the holy month from the comfort of their homes, according to a statement.

Luxury furniture and homeware shop, Butterfly Design Studios can be contacted on 3366-7506 for orders.

Laura Ashley which offers a range from furniture and home accessories to fabrics and wallpaper is accessible through WhatsApp on 7478-1509 or 3098-2323.

Ikea, known for its ready-to-assemble furniture, offers free delivery across Qatar on all online orders above QR100 as it showcases a wide range of items on its website.

Ikea’s Ramadan collection may be viewed on: https://www.ikea.com/qa/en/news/invite-the-sunset-colors-to-your-living-room-pub60637dd0

Special items can be ordered through contacting 4406-2555 or by visiting https://www.ikea.com/qa/en/customer-service/contact-us

Sleep Zone has 10% to 15% offers on all products for the full month of Ramadan. Their phone numbers are 7055-8004 or 5009-2525.

Tally Weijl is offering a 50% discount on all the items. Shoppers can place orders on 7049-2276.

Verona’s Ramadan collection can be ordered from 6679-5269 or 5535-6602.

Petit Bateau’s new Ramadan collection is available for orders through 3325-8265.

Little Milano can be contacted at 7049-2276.

Gift Shed’s special Ramadan collection can be ordered through their Instagram platform @giftshedqa

A free slice of cheesecake will be delivered with every order from The Cheesecake Factory on Talabat and Carriage until May 1.

Robert Hall, general manager of Doha Festival City, said: “We are excited to bring the people of Qatar exclusive offers to celebrate the holy month of Ramadan while staying safe in their homes. We pride ourselves in being a partner of choice for international brands which enable us to create unique experiences for our shoppers. Our variety of offerings make us unarguably the one and only destination in shopping, dining and entertainment for all.”

Doha Festival City has more than 420 stores, including 46 exclusive brands. A list of stores at Doha Festival City that provide online shopping and delivery services are posted on www.dohafestivalcity.com

Customers can also call the mall’s call centre at 4035-4444 for more information.

