Doha Metro added 3 new Buses

Doha Metro has added three new feeder bus network services to Matar Qadeem station on the Red Line.

Metrolink, as the service is called, aims to provide first and last mile connectivity to Qatar Rail customers within 2 to 5 kilometre radius of the Doha Metro stations. Here’s the latest routes:

The M120 route

It covers the areas of Al Hilal South and Nuaija. From the Matar Qadeem station it head towards Al Matar Street after that it will head to Umm Al-Maradim Street to Gulf Centre Foodstuffs, then head to Abdul Qadir Al Jazairi Street to reach Jaam’e Al-Bukhari and Qatar Indian Islahi Center.

Then it will head to Al Madarees Street, and Al Salam Street to reach Aster Medical Centre, then continue to Al Adl Street, Al Najila Street and Al Majd Street to reach Al Emadi Hospital, its final destination and returns through the same route.

The M121 route

It is a circular line that starts from the Matar station through the Family Food Center, Aster Hospital, and Hassan bin Thabit international school.

Then it will head to Al Salah Street until it intersects with the Old Airport Street to Food Palace and Othman bin Math’un Mosque.

After that it will head to Mansoura Street, then Al Thumama Street and Al-Thabat Street until it reaches Ahmad Bin Habal Street, passing through Lulu Hypermarket, Qatar Charity and The Mall, its final destination.

Then bus returns through the same route.

The M122 route

It starts from the Matar Qadeem station, then through D Ring Road, Al Ameen Street and Airport Health Center to Al Diwaniya Street until it intersects with Old Airport Street.

From there it will head to Al Karama Street, then turn right to Omara Bin Hamza Street, Abu Obaid Al-Thaqafi Street, Aqeel Ibn Abi Talib Street, Al Numan Bin Muqrin Street and then to Jameel Bin Maamar Street, its final destination.

Then bus returns through the same route.



source of this article here