Doha Metro extends hours in the following days

Qatar Rail has announced that Doha Metro will extend its hours of operation to help commuters celebrate Qatar National Day.

From December 17 to 21, it will operate from 6am till 1am and on Friday from 2pm to 1am. Qatar Rail tweeted that the commuters should complete their journey by 1am.

“Customers are advised that they should have completed their journey to their final destination by 01:00am,” the tweet said.

Darb Al Saai

Doha Metro is also running a temporary Metrolink service to Darb Al Saai, which is the main venue for Qatar National Day celebrations.

The service will be available from the Joann Station on the Gold Line from December 14 to 20.

The Metrolink will be available from 9am till 1pm and further from 3:30pm to 10pm.

Free Day pass for fans

Doha Metro is also offering free Day Pass to all ticket holders of FIFA Club World Cup. Fans with tickets can collect their “complimentary Day Pass on match days as soon as stations are open and use it to travel anywhere all day, as well as to and from the match.”

Sport City station on Gold Line is the nearest station for Khalifa International Stadium where the semi-finals and final will held.

