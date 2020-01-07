Doha Metro is offering free tickets

Hundred tennis fans, who use Doha Metro, will get free ticket to watch the ongoing Qatar ExxonMobil Open tennis tournament for three days.

100 fans will get free tickets for the tennis matches if they show their Metro travel card at the ticket counter.

The offer is valid only for the first 100 fans for three days – January 7 to 9.

Metro commuters can use the Red Line and get down at the Corniche to reach the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex where the tournament is taking place.

You will need to present your gold club or Standard Doha Metro Travel Card at ExxonMobil ticket counters at the Khalifa International Tennis Complex.