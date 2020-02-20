Doha metro new tickets prices

Qatar Railways Company announced that the prices of paper tickets with limited use will be adjusted starting tomorrow, February 21.

The Doha metro network said on its Twitter account that the reason for the amendment was “in line with the policy of limiting the use of paper tickets and awareness of the importance of preserving the environment.”

And the Doha metro network added that it was decided that the prices of paper tickets will be 3 riyals per trip, 9 per day for the economy class, 15 riyals per trip and 45 riyals per day for the gold class

The prices of reusable trip cards continue to remain unchanged, which are two riyals per trip, 6 riyals per day for trips economy class, the gold card 10 riyals per trip and 30 riyals per day.