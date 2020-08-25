Doha Metro to resume service soon

Doha Metro has installed 18,000 social distancing messages across the network as part of its preparation to resume service following the preventive and precautionary measures to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“Getting ready to be back on track, 18,000 social distancing messages installed across the network. Thermal temperature scanners have been installed to monitor health status of users,” Doha Metro tweeted.

Doha Metro and public buses had stopped services as part of the measures taken to prevent the spread of Coiv-19 in Qatar. It is expected that Doha Metro will start operations in phase 4 of the gradual lifting of Covid-19 restrictions and the date for which is likely to be announced by the authorities in the coming days.

As many as 300 hand sanitizers are installed in strategic locations in all stations of Doha Metro for the passengers.

“We encourage social distancing – for your safety – and all other Doha Metro customers. We have ensured that our staff receives the required training to comply with National COVID-19 precautions. Metro staff is receiving extra training.

As per the earlier announcement about the different phases of gradual lifting of curbs, phase 4, the final phase, is to start from September 4, but authorities will announce the details before each phase kicks in.

“As high body temperature is an indicator of potential infections, thermal scanners have been installed to monitor the temperature of customers entering our stations. We constantly work on sanitising all surfaces in our stations,” Metro added.

