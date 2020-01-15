Doha Metro will extend service hours

Doha Metro service hours for Thursdays and Fridays will be extended from January 16.

From this weekend, January 16, they will operate trains from 6am to 11:59pm on Thursdays and from 2pm to 11:59pm on Fridays.

On other days – Saturday to Wednesday – they will operate from 6am to 11pm.

Doha Metro regularly extends their hours for various sporting events like the FIFA Club World Cup matches to help fans commute easily from the stadium after late matches.