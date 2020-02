Don’t miss the Halal Festival!

The Halal festival revolves around the theme of heritage, deep within the desert of Qatar of breeding sheep and goats and living a simple life around the dunes. It will also showcase various traditional events, recreational and educational activities.

When: Sunday, February 2 until Monday, February 10 | 8am – 12pm; 3pm – 10pm

Where: Katara, Parking Area 01

For more info, click here