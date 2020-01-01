Drugs caught being smuggled to Qatar creatively

Customs officials at Hamad International Airport foiled an attempt to smuggle hashish into the country hidden inside chocolate bars.

In a video posted on Twitter, the customs said that 5.503 kg of hashish was seized. During an inspection at the airport, drug was found packed like chocolate bars inside the wrapping of a famous international chocolate brand.

Customs has been issuing a continuous warning against carrying illegal substances into the country. Customs officers are provided with hi-tech devices and continuous training to read the body language of passengers and to be aware of the latest methods followed by smugglers.