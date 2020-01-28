Dubai: The strangest video of Burj Khalifa

The “Burj Khalifa” in the UAE city of Dubai is the tallest tower in the world with a height of more than 800 meters, and it is natural to see it from any corner of Dubai due to its high altitude, but is it possible that you can see the tower from another emirate such as Ras Al Khaimah?

According to “CNN”, the Emirati photographer, Rashid Abdullah Aziz Al Shehhi, answers this question, as he recently took video and close-up pictures of “Burj Khalifa” from the mountain “Yens” which is located at Ras Al Khaimah and is about 100 km from Dubai.

Al-Shehhi, who works in the field of extinguishing, said that his friends considered that he would not succeed in his mission, and encouraged him to try, as he did not have the word “impossible”, as he put it.