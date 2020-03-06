Due to Corona: This what will Starbucks do!

Starbucks announced that it will stop serving coffee in visitors’ cups, noting that the drink will be served only in single-use cups, to participate in preventing the spread of the new Coronavirus.

The use of personal cups will be suspended in Canada and the United States of America.

The company will continue to give a discount of 10 cents to each person who brings his cup with him even though its use is prohibited and customers will also receive the same discount for all drinks served in reusable cups.