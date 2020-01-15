Dust storm in Qatar soon?

Woqod opened station number 99
Qatar Fuel (Woqod) has opened a new fuel station in Umm Al Seneem (Ain Khalid 2), raising its network of various petrol stations to 99.
Umm Al Seneem fuel Station is spread over an area of 20,000 square metres and has three lanes with nine dispensers for light vehicles, which will serve Umm Al Seneem/Ain Khalid area and their neighborhood.
The petrol station offers round-the-clock services to residents, and include Sidra convenience store, Manual car wash, oil change, tyre repair, and sale of LPG cylinders (Shafaf), in addition to sale of gasoline and diesel products for light vehicles.
Light festival tomorrow in Qatar!
After the astounding success of its first edition, the International Light and Digital Media Festival (LightMe Lusail) is back again in 2020 for its second edition for four days from tomorrow (January 15).
With this year’s edition the event will be a bigger and better with extraordinary installations on the ground and above water. The event will showcase innovative technologies and devices in the realm of light art and digital media.
The International Light and Digital Media Festival is set to further establish Qatar’s position as a tourism and cultural hub, according to a statement.
The four-day celebration of