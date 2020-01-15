Dust storm in Qatar soon?

In a new aerial photo by the Qatar Meteorology Department on it’s Twitter Page, a dust block can be seen approaching the country’s atmosphere, and it is expected that some areas may be affected by this dust storm during the next two hours.

The Qatar Meteorology Department is cautioning all citizens and residents in Qatar to watch out for the dust storm and take the neccesary precautions, especially those who suffer from allergies and chest diseases. The Department is also urging everyone to take precautions while driving as there may be low visibility at times.