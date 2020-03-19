Employees to work from home in Qatar
Qatar decided to reduce the number of employees working at government entities to 20 percent of the total number of employees, while the other 80 percent of employees to start working remotely from home from March 22, 2020.
The decision is exempted for those who are working in these sectors: military, security, and health sectors, highlighting that State projects are not affected while taking necessary precautionary and preventive measures.