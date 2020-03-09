Entry will be suspended for travelers coming from 14 countries

Entry will be temporarily suspended for all travelers coming to the State of Qatar from some countries as a precautionary measure due to the outbreak of Corona Virus (Covid-19) around the world, as of March 9.

The decision included the following countries: the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, the People’s Republic of China, the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Republic of India, the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Republic of Iraq, the Lebanese Republic, the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Republic of the Philippines, South Korea, the Republic of Sri Lanka Socialist democracy, the Syrian Arab Republic and the Kingdom of Thailand.

This step is a continuation of the efforts made by the State of Qatar to take all precautions to reduce the spread of the Coronavirus.