Essential changes in WhatsApp

Facebook owner WhatsApp is preparing to make some drastic changes to the messaging app that is used by more than two billion people worldwide.

The main modification that Facebook will introduce will link WhatsApp and the Facebook Messenger application, meaning that the user will only need one of the two applications on his mobile phone to send text messages.

Facebook has already added a number of references to WhatsApp messages within the Facebook Messenger application, and WABetaInfo indicates that the company wants to enable Messenger users to communicate with WhatsApp users without switching between applications.

While this seems simple, the combination of the two applications will not be that easy, as WhatsApp uses the comprehensive encryption of all communications, but Facebook Messenger does not do this, which will raise many controversies about privacy issues for users.

In January 2019, Facebook confirmed its intention to allow the exchange of messages between its three applications: Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram, but the three messaging services will remain separate applications in and of themselves.

Facebook can also share data across the three platforms, to assist in targeted advertising efforts, so your Instagram conversations can affect the ads displayed within the Facebook Messenger app, according to the British newspaper Express.