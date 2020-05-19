Exact date of Eid Al-Fitr 2020

The Qatari Calendar House announced that Saturday (23) of May, will be the end of Ramadan, and Sunday (24) of May is the first day of Eid Al-Fitr.

Some of the unreliable communication and media outlets have reported that Qatari Calendar has announced that next Saturday will be the first day of Eid Al-Fitr astronomically.

The Calendar House emphasized that this news is completely disgraceful to health, and indicated that the legal decision to enter the month of Shawwal for this year remains within the competence of a committee to investigate the vision of the Crescent at the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs in the State of Qatar.